SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of PS, CATM, RP, and CPAH Mergers

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pluralsight’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners VII, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Pluralsight’s shareholders will $20.26 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pluralsight-inc-merger.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ GS: CATM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cardtronics’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Cardtronics’ shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cardtronics-plc.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to RealPage’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage’s shareholders will $88.75 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-realpage-inc.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CounterPath’s agreement to be acquired by Alianza, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement CounterPath’s shareholders will receive $3.49 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-counterpath-corporation.

