Asetek Liquid Cooling Advances Overclocking Capability of New GeForce RTXâ„¢ 30-Series GPU Cooler from MSI

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that OEM Partner MSI has introduced a new series of graphics cards based on the NVIDIA® Ampere GPU architecture for GeForce RTX™ 30-Series graphics cards. Now tech enthusiasts can push higher overclock frequencies; eSports pros can enjoy smoother frame pacing to help keep them "in the zone;" and graphics work professionals can speed up productivity and get more done.

The SEA HAWK 240mm AIO is built to handle the power hungry 30-Series graphics cards, which can dissipate up to 350-Watts when under a full load. Specifically, the cooler incorporates a newly designed and unique cold plate which features an optimized fin area for Ampere chips, as well as an extended footprint to cool the surrounding VRAM chips. The 240mm aluminum radiator provides peak heat dissipation and includes two 120mm fans.

"When developing our SEA HAWK cooler for our GeForce RTX™ 30-Series graphics cards, we chose to partner with Asetek, the industry leader in liquid cooling," said Vincent Hou, Marketing Manager at MSI. "Our SEA HAWK GPU cooler is made to beat the heat of ultra-high frame rates and serious 4K resolution gaming enabled by GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs."

"Liquid cooling is key for anyone who wants to get the most out of their Ampere 30-Series GPU card," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We were thrilled to partner with MSI to develop such a revolutionary GPU cooler for MSI's vast and loyal customer base, extending MSI's broad array of PC hardware."

For more information on the MSI GeForce RTX™ 30 SEA HAWK Series Graphics Cards, visit https://www.msi.com/landing/msipremiere2021. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About MSI

Micro-Star International Co., Ltd (MSI) is a Taiwanese multinational information technology corporation headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. It designs, develops and provides computer hardware, related products and services, including laptops, desktops, motherboards, graphics cards, All-in-One PCs, servers, industrial computers, PC peripherals, car infotainment products, and more. https://us.msi.com/

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+1 (408) 644-5616

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-liquid-cooling-advances-overclocking-capability-of-new-geforce-rtx--30-series-gpu-cooler-from,c3267609

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3267609/1358822.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/pr-image-rtx-30-series-gpu-msi,c2866677 PR image RTX 30-series GPU MSI

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-liquid-cooling-advances-overclocking-capability-of-new-geforce-rtx-30-series-gpu-cooler-from-msi-301208047.html

SOURCE Asetek