Victory Conducts Reconnaissance on Loner Property in Nevada

PROJECT GEOLOGIST AND DRILLER ONSITE IN PREPARATION FOR 500M SHORT-HOLE DRILL PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's project geologist and driller have conducted their reconnaissance toward the Company's anticipated 500m short hole drill program on the Company's recently optioned Loner Property in Nevada as previously announced, permit depending.

The project geologist and the driller did a reconnaissance of the Loner site on January 12th and determined that the access was adequate to mobilize the drill onto the site. The options for supplying the drill with water were assessed, along with possible staging locations and other logistical concerns. The driller felt the rock would be reasonably good to drill. Overall, no serious difficulties were seen, though winter weather is always a concern.

Highlights

Victory announced filing of notice of operations toward permitting drill program on January 6 th

Project geologist and driller completed reconnaissance of Loner on January 12 th

Options for water access, staging locations and related logistics were determined to advance to drill program pending permitting

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

About the Loner Property:

The Loner Property is located 35 km south of Winnemucca in the southern Sonoma Range and currently consists of 16 Federal Lode Claims covering historic workings and exposed low-sulphidation gold mineralization. Recent exploration in the area includes the Goldbanks Project, an epithermal gold project about 12 miles to the south, and the Coronado VMS Project, which has been exploring for Cu on a property about 6 miles to the southeast of the Loner Property. The area of the Loner Property is prospective for both these styles of mineralization. Victory Resources has optioned the Loner Property from Silver Range Resources (TSX-V: SNG) ("Silver Range") as announced on 23 December 2020.

