Moody's Analytics Wins Best Solution in Capital & Liquidity Modelling at Regulation Asia Awards

Moody’s Analytics has won Best Solution in Capital & Liquidity Modelling in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020, where we also won [url="]Data+Provider+of+the+Year[/url] for the second straight year.

The Moody’s Analytics solution bridges the gap between liquidity metrics and regulatory reporting, producing reports that can be directly submitted to regulators. Asian firms often need to generate different regulatory reports for each location in which they operate, and need to stay up-to-date on regulatory changes in multiple jurisdictions. Our solution makes it easier for firms to overcome these challenges.







Moody’s Analytics delivers capabilities beyond the core software—historical market and entity data, models, economic forecasts, early warning metrics, and more. The uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic made these capabilities even more critical for many firms.







Banks in the region are focused on making the upcoming transition from interbank offered rates to alternate reference rates. Many firms are behind the curve getting ready for this major change, for example the need to recalibrate their funds transfer pricing and interest rate risk in the banking book. They can leverage our expertise, flexible functionality, and granular data to help make the transition smoothly.







“Last year was incredibly challenging for organizations in Asia and around the world. 2021—at least for a while—may not be much easier,” said Karen Moss, Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re proud to support our customers through this difficult time. We are also honored to win this award from Regulation Asia, which showcases our industry-leading capabilities in the capital and liquidity space.”







Learn more about the [url="]Regulation+Asia+Awards+for+Excellence[/url].







This win adds to the [url="]industry+recognition[/url] for Moody’s Analytics.







