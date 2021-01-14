Epson Introduces Versatile SMB Projectors for Enhanced Productivity in Hybrid and Remote Workspaces

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business professionals continue to upgrade their home office tech essentials as companies plan for long-term remote work policies. Dedicated to enhancing the at-home work experience, Epson®, the number one projector manufacturer worldwide,1 today introduced three new versatile business projectors – the Pro EX10000, Pro EX9240 and EX3280. Optimized for hybrid workspaces and home offices, these new business projectors make it easy to display big and bright images from nearly any location for remote work needs as well as occasional at-home entertainment.

"As shelter-in-place orders continue, demand for projectors is steadily growing as people look to enhance their home tech to meet their workflow needs," said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Our new EX lineup helps today's working professionals work hard and play hard, including the impressive Pro EX10000 wireless laser projector, catering directly to the productivity and casual entertaining needs in today's current climate."

Leading the pack is the Pro EX10000 wireless laser projector, Epson's most advanced business projector to date. The Pro EX10000 is powered by a high-performance, virtually maintenance-free laser light source, with up to 20,000 hours2 life, and no lamps to replace. This Full HD 1080p3 projector pairs an incredible dynamic contrast ratio with Best-in-Class Color Brightness4 to deliver vibrant, captivating images – even in well-lit rooms. The Pro EX10000 also features a built-in 16W audio system to deliver impactful multi-media presentations. Designed with convenience in mind, the Pro EX10000 offers wireless connectivity via Miracast plus two HDMI ports for easy connection to video conferencing tools like Zoom and streaming devices such as Fire TV, Apple TV®, Roku, and Chromecast™.5

Epson's new business lineup also includes the wireless Pro EX9240 and EX3280 projectors. Perfect for displaying presentations, spreadsheets and videos, these compact, lamp-based solutions use advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology to deliver crisp, engaging content in home offices and living rooms. The ultra-bright Pro EX9240 and EX3280 connect seamlessly to streaming devices and video conferencing solutions so users can enjoy a variety of rich content, including movies, TV shows, presentations and more.5

From hybrid workplaces to remote offices and entertainment spaces, own any room with the host of features and capabilities offered by the new EX solutions:

Feature EX3280 Pro EX9240 Pro EX10000 Resolution XGA Full HD 1080p Full HD 1080p3 Light Source Lamp Lamp Laser Color & White Brightness6 3,600 lumens 4,000 lumens 4,500 lumens Contrast Ratio (up to) 15,000:1 16,000:1 100,000:1 Zoom N/A 1-1.6x optical zoom 1-1.6x optical zoom Speaker Built-in speaker Built-in 16W speaker Built-in 16W speaker Auto Keystone No Yes (Vertical) + Horizontal slider Yes (Vertical) + Horizontal slider Wireless No Yes Yes HDMI 1x port 2x ports 2x ports MSRP $499 $849 $1,299

Availability

The Pro EX10000 (MSRP $1,299), Pro EX9240 (MSRP $849) and EX3280 (MSRP $499) are available now through select retailers and the Epson online store. The new projectors come with Epson's award-winning service and support, including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support and standard two-year, full-unit replacement limited warranty.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

3 Pixel shifting technology achieves full HD resolution on screen.

4 Color brightness measured per IDMS 15.4. Additional colors and picture modes tested. Top-selling Epson 3LCD projectors vs. comparable top-selling 1-chip DLP projectors based on NPD sales data for May 2017 – April 2018. COLOR BRIGHTNESS WILL VARY BASED ON USAGE CONDITIONS.

5 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

6 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118

