Zinc8 Energy Solutions Welcomes New Board Members and Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of over $3 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZAIR) is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Charn Deol and Mr. Sean Charland to the Board of Directors for Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 16, 2020. At the Meeting, shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve a stock option plan as well as a RSU plan for the Company. The shareholders also approved the Company's recommended slate of directors for the Board including two existing directors Ron Macdonald and Dave Hodge. Michael Reimann did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company. Zinc8 Energy Solutions would like to thank Mr. Reimann for his many contributions to the Company.

"We've added some bench strength to the Board of Directors as the Company continues with the development of its long duration energy storage solution", commented Ron MacDonald, President and CEO of Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. "Both Charn and Sean are great additions and their experience in the public markets will be a valuable resource for the Company."

The Company also announces that over the last twelve months, the Company has had a significant number of outstanding warrants exercised resulting in over $3 million in gross proceeds. The warrants were created through prior private placements. "The warrant exercises strengthen our cash position and show a vote of confidence for the Company's future prospects," added Mr. MacDonald. "We look forward to advancing our objectives and continued success in 2021."

As a result of the exercised warrants, the Company's total shares outstanding are now approximately 108 million.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact:

Incite Capital Markets

Kristian Schneck / Eric Negraeff

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Ron MacDonald

Ph: 604.493.2004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: