Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q4 and full year 2020 report

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:ERIC -0.84% STU:ERCG -0.94% XTER:ERCG -0.37%

- Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 29, 2021

- One conference call for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 29, 2021.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference call for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions. The conference call will begin at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 426 51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0)333 300 0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 85 70686)

PIN code: 39453485#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and https://www.ericsson.com/en/newsroom

A replay of the conference call will be available from about one hour after the conference call has ended until February 5, 2021.

Sweden replay number: +46 (0)8 519 993 85

International replay number: +44 (0)333 300 0819

US replay number: +1 (866) 931 1566

PIN code: 301335799#

NOTES TO EDITORS:

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected]
(+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected]
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

