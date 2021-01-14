Odyssey Golf Introduces New White Hot OG Putters

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Odyssey Golf, the industry leader in putter innovation, announced its new line of White Hot OG Putters. The original White Hot is an insert that Tour players demand, and now it's back and better than ever in a premium high-performance package for all golfers.

This two-part urethane insert formulation creates the feel, sound and performance that has set the standard in the industry for over 20 years. It's an innovation that helped propel Odyssey to its position as the #1 Putter across major worldwide Tours.

These putters combine a rich silver PVD finish with fine milling on the surfaces. The premium offerings are designed to appeal to golfers who appreciate the look of a milled putter. White Hot OG models are available in a stepless steel shaft or our Tour proven, multi-material Stroke Lab shaft in a new candy apple red. Both of these shaft options are precisely fitted with a gray DFX Rubber Grip for a classic look and feel.

"Creating the new White Hot OG line has been so exciting for our team," said Sean Toulon, Callaway Golf SVP and Odyssey GM. "Based on its incredible feel and performance, Touring professionals around the world still make this insert their overwhelming first choice. And we wanted to make sure the rest of the product would be perceived the same way. We spent hours upon hours poring over every detail of each component to make sure discerning golfers around the world would recognize this family of putters as world class immediately. We couldn't be more excited to introduce White Hot OG."

White Hot OG Putters will be offered in the following head shapes: #1, #1WS, #5, Rossie, Rossie S, Seven, Seven S and 2-Ball. The retail price on all models is $219.99 for a stock steel shaft, and $269.99 in the Stroke Lab shaft. These putters are all available for pre-order now, and they will be available at retail starting on January 28.

