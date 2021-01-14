  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Strong Performers to Consider

These stocks have beaten the S&P 500 recently

January 14, 2021 | About: LRLCY -1.43% AVGO +1.47% TMUS -1.3%

Shareholders of L'Oreal SA (LRLCY), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have seen their positions gain more than the S&P 500 Index in recent years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($3,809.84 as of Jan. 13) has grown by 16% over the past year, 37% over the past three years and 103% over the past five years through Jan. 13.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks.

L'Oreal SA

Shares of L'Oreal SA have gained 23% over the past year, 64% over the past three years and 132% over the past five years through Jan. 13, beating the S&P 500 by 7%, 27% and 29%, respectively.

The Clichy, France-based global cosmetics company has paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. On July 31, 2020, the company paid an annual dividend of 86.7 cents per common share, generating a dividend yield of 1.19% as of Jan. 13.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $73.43 per share on Jan. 13 for a market capitalization of $205.55 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a price-book ratio of 5.81. These ratios suggest this stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average price target of $73.45 per share.

Broadcom Inc

Shares of Broadcom Inc have gained 49% over the past year, 71% over the past three years and 276% over the past five years through Jan. 13, beating the S&P 500 by 33%, 34% and 173%, respectively.

The San Jose, California-based manufacturer and distributor of various semiconductors worldwide has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at $451.21 per share at close on Jan. 13 for a market capitalization of $183.51 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a price-book ratio of 8.07. These ratios indicate that the stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $468.34 per share.

T-Mobile US Inc

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc have gained 60% over the past year, 102% over the past three years and 240% over the past five years through Jan. 13, beating the S&P 500 Index by 44%, 65% and 137%, respectively.

The Bellevue, Washington-based provider of mobile communications services in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico has not paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $128.50 per share at close on Jan. 13 for a market capitalization of $159.49 billion.



The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a price-book ratio of 2.49. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $152.33 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

