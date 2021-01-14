5 Tech Companies Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratio

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following tech. companies were trading with low price-sales ratios as of Jan. 14.

National Instruments

Shares of National Instruments Corp. (NATI) were trading around $46.36 with a price-sales ratio of 4.75 and a price-earnings ratio of 30.91.

The software and hardware provider has a $6.08 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 7.58% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $46.36, suggesting it is overpriced by 125%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.06%.

CACI International

On Thursday, CACI International Inc. (CACI) was trading around $239.10 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.05 and a price-earnings ratio of 17.56.

The company, which provides information solutions and services, has a market cap of $6.03 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 16.38% over the past 10 years.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $221.52, suggesting it is overpriced by 7.94%.

With a 1.57% stake, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and Simons' firm with 0.29%.

CoreLogic

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) was trading around $75.03 on Thursday with a price-sales ratio of 2.98 and a price-earnings ratio of 25.78.

The company, which provides data and analytics for the real estate sector, has a market cap of $5.84 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 14.47% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $57.26, suggesting it is overpriced by 31.02%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.04% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.03%.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) was trading around $93.93 with a price-sales ratio of 4.56 and a price-earnings ratio of 36.27.

The company, which provides integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications, has a market cap of $5.44 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 17.65% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $33.14, suggesting it is overpriced by 183%.

With a 1.35% stake, Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Cohen's firm with 0.16% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

SunPower

SunPower Corp. (SPWR) shares were trading around $31.59 with a price-sales ratio of 2.43 and a price-earnings ratio of 83.38.

The integrated solar module manufacturer has a $5.38 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 13.25% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $7.49, suggesting it is overpriced by 321%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce with 0.15% of outstanding shares, followed by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

