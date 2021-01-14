  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:GEL -1.48%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that, on January 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and 8.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. These distributions will be paid on February 12, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021.

Each holder of common units will be paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 ($0.60 on an annualized basis) for each common unit held of record. With respect to the preferred units, Genesis will pay a cash distribution of $0.7374 ($2.9496 on an annualized basis) for each preferred unit held of record.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005142/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)