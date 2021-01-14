Fluor Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings Conference Call

About Fluor Corporation

[url="]Fluor+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, February 26, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results are expected to be released prior to market open that day.The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at [url="]investor.fluor.com[/url]. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 888-204-4368 (U.S./Canada) or +1-323-994-2093. The conference ID is 8193804.The webcast will be available for 30 days; an audio replay of the call will be available for seven (7) days.[url="]Fluor+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $17.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit [url="]www.fluor.com[/url] or follow Fluor on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]YouTube[/url].

