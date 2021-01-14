Vertiv Names Erin Dowd Chief Human Resources Officer

Vertiv, (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has named Erin Dowd the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately.Dowd will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson and lead development and execution of human resources strategy in support of Vertiv’s business goals, including a global hiring initiative that supports Research and Development Engineers.Dowd joined Vertiv in 2018 as Vice President of Business HR, Global Business Units (GBUs) and Operations. She has been instrumental in the organizational design for the GBUs and an influential and respected voice as Vertiv builds global organizations. Dowd has been serving as Vertiv interim CHRO since December.A decorated U.S. Army veteran, Dowd retired from service with the rank of Colonel. In addition to her human resources experience with the military, she spent more than 20 years in human resources leadership positions with Hewlett Packard and The Compass Group. She brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning, succession planning, business transformation, talent management and employee engagement to the role.“Erin has proven her strengths in developing talent, fostering relationships and resolving challenges,” said Johnson. “She is a decisive, hands-on HR leader who clearly translates strategy, defines methodology and influences an environment that improves employee performance and engagement.”“It’s a great challenge and a great opportunity to make an impact,” Dowd said. “My colleagues throughout the company can expect a continued commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration.”Dowd earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire as well as an MBA from Tennessee State University. She also holds several certifications in coaching, performance development and employee relations law.For additional information, visit [url="]Vertiv.com[/url].Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit [url="]Vertiv.com[/url].Category: Business News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005127/en/