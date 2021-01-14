Piedmont Enhances Senior Management Team

(“” or “”) is pleased to announce the additions of Ms. Malissa Gordon, Mr. Jim Nottingham, Mr. John “Pratt” Ray, and Mr. Brian Risinger, as senior members of the Company’s management team. The appointments come as Piedmont progresses its integrated lithium hydroxide project in North Carolina toward construction later in 2021, advances its plans to redomicile the Company’s primary listing to the United States, and assumes a higher profile in the clean energy sector through its involvement in forward-thinking organizations such as thein partnership with organizations such asand others.Ms. Gordon joined Piedmont in 2020 as Manager – Community and Government Relations. Malissa most recently spent over 12 years with the Gaston County (North Carolina) Economic Development Commission. Ms. Gordon brings deep local roots to the Piedmont team with strong connections to community leaders, non-profit and business organizations. Ms. Gordon received her BS in Corporate Communications from Western Carolina University.Mr. Nottingham has joined Piedmont as Senior Project Manager – Concentrate Operations. Jim brings extensive project management, construction, mine management and process plant operations management experience to Piedmont from his 30+ years’ operating in the mining industry. Mr. Nottingham received his BS in Mining and Mineral Engineering from West Virginia University.Mr. Ray joined Piedmont in 2020 as Production Manager – Chemical Operations. Pratt has deep experience in the production of lithium hydroxide and carbonate, both from spodumene and brine sources, having spent almost 30 years in production and operating roles at Livent’s Bessemer City, North Carolina lithium chemical facility.Mr. Risinger has joined Piedmont as Vice President – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Brian has over 20 years’ experience in similar roles, having served most recently as director of marketing, corporate communications, and investor relations for Sonoco Products Company, one of the world’s largest paper and packaging companies. Mr. Risinger is a graduate of the Darla Moore School of Business at The University of South Carolina.Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “[url="]To+view+the+full+ASX+Announcement%2C+click+here.[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005168/en/