BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

January 14, 2021


BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via [url="]ir.blackrock.com%2FQuarterlyResults[/url].



Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 8192056). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of [url="]www.blackrock.com[/url].



Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 14, 2021 and ending at midnight on Thursday, January 28, 2021. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 8192056. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of [url="]www.blackrock.com[/url].



About BlackRock



BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit [url="]www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate[/url] | Twitter: [url="]%40blackrock[/url] | LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fblackrock[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005493/en/


