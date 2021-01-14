Teladoc Health Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

PURCHASE, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, the first and only comprehensive virtual care system, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which highlights the company’s commitment to taking care of people, building trust, operating responsibly and having a positive impact on global communities. Through its inaugural CSR report, Teladoc Health sets an industry precedent for the ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, transparency and reporting.



“Now more than ever, Teladoc Health is committed to expanding equitable access to care and helping people attain their full health potential,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “Our mission, values and culture guide our actions as we deliver on the promise of whole-person virtual care and serve stakeholders around the world.”

Accomplishments and go-forward priorities highlighted within the CSR report align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and provide an outline of Teladoc Health’s commitment to positively impacting society. Highlights include:

Expanding healthcare capacity around the world: When COVID-19 abruptly increased the need for health services, Teladoc Health effectively expanded the healthcare system's capacity by helping thousands of physicians continue to provide care when office-based capacity was reduced.

Virtual care is an environmentally sound way of growing the global healthcare system's capacity. Teladoc Health estimates that it helped avoid 5,000 metric tons of CO emissions with every one million virtual visits. Committing to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace: With more than 70 million members worldwide, people of all backgrounds rely on Teladoc Health for care. The company is committed to fostering a culture that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion and encourages mutual respect, trust and collaboration. As part of an ongoing journey to creating an equitable and inclusive workplace, in 2020, Teladoc Health expanded its business resource groups (BRGs) to approximately 500 employees. It surpassed the goals established by the California boardroom diversity law.

To read Teladoc Health’s inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit: https://www.teladochealth.com/resources/white-paper/csr-report/

