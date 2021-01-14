KBR Furthers Sustainability Commitment with Innovative Plastics Recycling Process in Alliance with Mura Technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January 14, 2021 - KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has signed an alliance agreement with Mura Technology Limited to offer Cat-HTRTM, an innovative advanced plastics recycling process.

Cat-HTR is a sustainability-focused, innovative technology that recycles end-of-life plastic such as thin plastic packaging, which would otherwise be combusted, sent to landfills or leaked into the environment. Cat-HTR converts these mixed plastics into an intermediate hydrocarbon feedstock that can be further refined to produce virgin polymers and chemicals. The technology is based on a patented hydrothermal upgrading process which utilizes supercritical water to produce stable hydrocarbon products from a wide range of mixed plastic waste.

Mura has invested over 10 years in the development of this technology and has proven its performance at a large-scale pilot plant in Australia. Mura was awarded its first commercial license in 2020.

Under the terms of the alliance, KBR will be the exclusive licensing partner for Mura Technology and will provide studies, basic engineering, technical services, proprietary equipment and modules for the Cat-HTR technology to customers across the world.

"We are extremely excited to announce that KBR will offer Cat-HTR for license to clients so they can efficiently recycle end-of-life waste plastic and convert it into a reusable feedstock for plastics or other valuable chemicals production," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This technology aligns with KBR's commitment to sustainability by reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and the volume of waste that enters landfills and the environment, while contributing to the growth of the plastic circular economy."

"We believe that aligning with KBR will make it possible to meet the strong global demand for a superior plastic recycling process," said Dr. Steve Mahon, CEO, Mura Technology. "Cat-HTR offers an innovative advanced recycling solution to one of the largest global pollution issues we face today, and we look forward to the commercial roll-out of our game-changing technology with KBR."

KBR has been a leader in petrochemical plant design, construction and technology development for more than 50 years.

Mura Technology's Cat-HTR technology is at the center of their global ambition for 1,000,000 annual tons of plastic recycling in operation or development by 2025.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

