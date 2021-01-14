PR Newswire
LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 14, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.
Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.
(code #: nnif)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-301208155.html
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NYSE:NNI. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:NNI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:NNI
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:NNI
SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.