West Ham United Football Club Selects Shutterstock as Exclusive Official Photographer and Distribution Partner

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:SSTK +4.71%

The three-year agreement incorporates coverage of all major club events hosted at London Stadium, including behind-the-scenes action

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced an exclusive three-year partnership with West Ham United Football Club of the English Premier League.

West Ham United Football Club Selects Shutterstock as Exclusive Official Photographer and Distribution Partner

The partnership allows Shutterstock to capture and distribute real-time photography for all of West Ham United's Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup fixtures, both home and away. The agreement also grants Shutterstock exclusive access to off-the-field events, including behind-the-scenes coverage of training sessions, signings, press conferences, community appearances and feature work.

Shutterstock's global distribution platform, Editorial, will provide commercial partners and publishers across the world with real-time access to license the latest action shots from London Stadium, the home of West Ham United, and all of the club's away fixtures.

"Our partnership with Shutterstock will ensure the exciting live moments on the pitch are captured and distributed globally, expanding West Ham United's reach and providing our supporters with high quality visual coverage inside the Club," Koby Geddes, Head of Content at West Ham United Football Club, said. "Shutterstock's commitment to photographic excellence and desire to collaborate with us in creative briefs means we can give people more access to high-quality event photography than ever before."

Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock added, "Shutterstock's continued growth in the sports sector comes at a moment of unparalleled change for the industry. With restrictions currently preventing fans from passing through the turnstiles, we know there's a huge appetite to get as close to the action as possible. We're thrilled to be in the position to amplify West Ham United's games to audiences around the globe."

The agreement is the latest of sporting partnerships for Shutterstock, its expanding roster including The English Football League (EFL), Fulham FC, Birmingham City FC, QPR and Hull City.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over one million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/Shutterstock, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-ham-united-football-club-selects-shutterstock-as-exclusive-official-photographer-and-distribution-partner-301208001.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.


