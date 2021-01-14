Hidden Valley Ranch Now Available Dairy-Free with NEW Plant Powered Ranch

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hidden Valley® The Original® Ranch is kicking the year off with the introduction of new Hidden Valley® Plant Powered Ranch®. Now, ranch lovers looking to reduce their dairy intake can enjoy the same cult-classic, cool and creamy ranch they know and love with a new, dairy-free alternative. Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch, perfect for dipping your favorite foods in or pouring over a salad, comes just in time for those looking to find balance this New Year while cozying up at home and indulging in comfort foods.

"We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy Hidden Valley Ranch, regardless of their dietary restrictions." said Nadine Katkhouda, Associate Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Whether vegan, flexitarian or a meat-lover trying to incorporate more dairy-free foods into your meals, Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch offers creamy, delicious indulgence for all."

Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch is dairy-free and does not contain any animal derived ingredients. The new plant powered product comes in a 12oz bottle with a suggested retail price of $3.49. It's available at limited retailers now and will be available in the dressing aisle and ecommerce nationwide starting April 2021.

To learn more about Hidden Valley® Ranch and Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch, exclusive recipes and more, visit www.hiddenvalley.com and follow the brand on Twitter.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for brining ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Ready-To-Eat Dips introduce a thick and creamy ranch to easily scoop with favorite snacks, and Hidden Valley Ranch Blasted Dipping Sauces bring bold flavor to enhance any food. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

The Clorox Company



The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

For media inquiries:

Andrea Blythe

Current Global

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hidden-valley-ranch-now-available-dairy-free-with-new-plant-powered-ranch-301208122.html

SOURCE Hidden Valley® Ranch