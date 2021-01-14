  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:TGT -1.15%

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021

The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 17, 2021. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 214th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301207878.html

SOURCE Target Corporation


