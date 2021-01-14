  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bio-Techne To Host Conference Call On February 2, 2021 To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:TECH -1.03%

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CST to review second quarter 2021 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time:

8:00 a.m. CST

Date:

February 2, 2021

Dial-in:

1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 (for international callers)

Conference ID:

13715028

Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143031

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13715028.

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 until 11:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx®Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide.

Contact:

David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development


[email protected]


612-656-4416

Bio-Techne

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-host-conference-call-on-february-2-2021-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301208162.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


Comments

