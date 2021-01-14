Amcor demonstrates packaging industry leadership by reporting to SASB standards

ZURICH, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC) – a global packaging leader – has for the first time reported against SASB's standards, setting a new benchmark for the packaging industry by becoming the first global diversified packaging company to do so.

SASB standards are recognized as best-in-class, enabling businesses around the world to offer greater transparency and improve risk management. This view is shared by the investor community, which has embraced the SASB standard as a means to allow informed decision making on sustainable investing. By reporting against SASB's Containers & Packaging standard, Amcor is leading the industry with regard to benchmarking and transparency to drive more sustainable performance.

Tracey Whitehead, Amcor Global Head of Investor Relations, said: "We are proud to have adhered to SASB standards, an important benchmark for transparent reporting and one we know will help our stakeholders better understand Amcor's commitment to managing ESG risks and improving outcomes for our business, customers and shareholders. As a global leader in packaging, we recognize that enhancing transparency and accountability enables better, evidenced-based progress against company and industry goals."

In addition to reporting against SASB standards, Amcor is leading the packaging industry in adopting multiple other initiatives including:

Reporting sustainability metrics in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option for the last nine years;

Reporting annually through the CDP's global disclosure system for assessments on Climate Change, Water Security, and Forests;

As a signatory of the Ellen Macarthur Foundation's Global Commitment, disclosing progress annually against key sustainability goals; and

In 2020 joined WWF (World Wildlife Fund) ReSource, which provides a best practice measurement framework to help quantify reductions in plastic waste.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

