  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Amcor demonstrates packaging industry leadership by reporting to SASB standards

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:AMCR -1.72% ASX:AMC -1.01%

Amcor has become the first global diversified packaging company to report to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) packaging standard

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Jan. 14, 2021

ZURICH, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC) – a global packaging leader – has for the first time reported against SASB's standards, setting a new benchmark for the packaging industry by becoming the first global diversified packaging company to do so.

SASB standards are recognized as best-in-class, enabling businesses around the world to offer greater transparency and improve risk management. This view is shared by the investor community, which has embraced the SASB standard as a means to allow informed decision making on sustainable investing. By reporting against SASB's Containers & Packaging standard, Amcor is leading the industry with regard to benchmarking and transparency to drive more sustainable performance.

Tracey Whitehead, Amcor Global Head of Investor Relations, said: "We are proud to have adhered to SASB standards, an important benchmark for transparent reporting and one we know will help our stakeholders better understand Amcor's commitment to managing ESG risks and improving outcomes for our business, customers and shareholders. As a global leader in packaging, we recognize that enhancing transparency and accountability enables better, evidenced-based progress against company and industry goals."

In addition to reporting against SASB standards, Amcor is leading the packaging industry in adopting multiple other initiatives including:

  • Reporting sustainability metrics in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option for the last nine years;
  • Reporting annually through the CDP's global disclosure system for assessments on Climate Change, Water Security, and Forests;
  • As a signatory of the Ellen Macarthur Foundation's Global Commitment, disclosing progress annually against key sustainability goals; and
  • In 2020 joined WWF (World Wildlife Fund) ReSource, which provides a best practice measurement framework to help quantify reductions in plastic waste.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-demonstrates-packaging-industry-leadership-by-reporting-to-sasb-standards-301208353.html

SOURCE Amcor


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)