OTC Markets Group Welcomes GBank Financial Holdings to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced GBank Financial Holdings (OTCQX: GBFH), a bank holding company, which conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of George, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GBank Financial Holdings was previously privately-held.

GBank Financial Holdings begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GBFH." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"This is yet another achievement for GBank Financial and for Bank of George," said Ryan Sullivan, President and CEO. "Our trading on the OTCQX Market demonstrates our commitment to our shareholders as well as the communities we serve as we continue building a high performing and innovative banking institution."

"We think that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a story worth telling on a national stage and joining the OTCQX makes this possible," said Ed Nigro, Executive Chairman.

Boenning & Scattergood acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company"), a bank holding company with approximately $431.9 million in assets as of September 30, 2020, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of George (named in honor of George Washington). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Additionally, the Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (currently ranked 17th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) loan volume) and its BankCard Services ("BCS") partnership. Launched in 2016, its Financial FinTech Division is powering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (https://sightlinepayments.com/) for seamless and secure pay and play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery and sports betting ecosystems – positioning GBank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. Bank of George has been recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top 100 U.S. community bank under $3 billion in assets. For more information about Bank of George, please visit its website at https://www.bankofgeorge.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-gbank-financial-holdings-to-otcqx-301208167.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.