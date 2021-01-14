Avient To Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

PR Newswire
CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021
CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The company will then host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Teleconference:
February 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in number:
Domestic: 1-844-835-7433
International: 1-914-495-8589
Conference ID:
3293155
Broadcast live:
Replay:
The replay will be available for one week, beginning at
12:00 p.m. ET, February 9, 2021
Dial-in number:
Domestic: 1-855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID:
3293155
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 12 Warning Signs with NYSE:AVNT. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:AVNT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:AVNT
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:AVNT
About Avient
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of approximately $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:
- Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
- Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
- Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses
Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.
To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-to-hold-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-301207987.html
SOURCE Avient Corporation