  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Avient To Hold Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:AVNT -3.1%

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The company will then host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Avient Corporation)

Teleconference:

February 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET



Dial-in number:

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433


International: 1-914-495-8589



Conference ID:

3293155



Broadcast live:

www.avient.com/investors



Replay:

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


12:00 p.m. ET, February 9, 2021



Dial-in number:

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056


International: 1-404-537-3406



Conference ID:

3293155

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with 2020 pro forma revenues of approximately $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-to-hold-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-301207987.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)