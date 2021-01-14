Gabrielle Sulzberger Elected to Lilly Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has elected Gabrielle Sulzberger as a new member, effective January 25, 2021. As a member of Lilly's board, she will serve on both the Audit Committee and the Ethics and Compliance Committee.

Ms. Sulzberger is a strategic advisor to Two Sigma Impact, a private equity firm that combines active, principled ownership and data science, with the goal of achieving superior returns and positive social outcomes. Prior to joining Two Sigma Impact, Ms. Sulzberger was a general partner of private equity fund Rustic Canyon/Fontis Partners L.P. for 13 years. Ms. Sulzberger has previously served as principal of several private equity funds over her 30-year career in financial services, as well as chief financial officer of several public and private companies.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Gaby Sulzberger to the Lilly board of directors," said David A. Ricks, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our expanded slate of directors provides a valuable mix of experiences, board tenure and diverse perspectives that serves our company and shareholders extremely well. Gaby's financial expertise, prior board experience and deep corporate governance knowledge make her an excellent addition to the Lilly board."

Ms. Sulzberger holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Princeton University, a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. She is currently a member of the boards of directors of MasterCard Incorporated, Brixmor Property Group Inc., Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., and several other private companies and philanthropic organizations. Among her previous board positions, Ms. Sulzberger served as chairman of the board of Whole Foods, and had also served as audit committee chair for Whole Foods.

Ms. Sulzberger will stand for election by Lilly shareholders at the company's annual meeting in May 2021.

