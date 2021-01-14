James Hambro & Partners Buys Intuit Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Linde PLC, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company James Hambro & Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Linde PLC, Allegion PLC, Ecolab Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, White Mountains Insurance Group, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Hambro & Partners. As of 2020Q4, James Hambro & Partners owns 96 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTU, ALLE, WLTW, UNP, ELF, AMT, BKU, TEL, COST, VMI, RBC, KEX, KAMN, AXP, AVTR, PTC, AFG, AIG, PRMW, GIII, OTIS, NVST, CCC, ACN, TENB, CHX, NOMD, ATO, AVGO, BAC, VG, WFC, WRB, VMC, CREE, DHR, MCHP, LKQ, ISBC, RH, CUZ, RPM, EQIX, U,

INTU, ALLE, WLTW, UNP, ELF, AMT, BKU, TEL, COST, VMI, RBC, KEX, KAMN, AXP, AVTR, PTC, AFG, AIG, PRMW, GIII, OTIS, NVST, CCC, ACN, TENB, CHX, NOMD, ATO, AVGO, BAC, VG, WFC, WRB, VMC, CREE, DHR, MCHP, LKQ, ISBC, RH, CUZ, RPM, EQIX, U, Added Positions: TSM, LIN, V, TMO, CMCSA, ECL, UNH, JPM, KO, ISRG, FIS, GOOG, APH, AAPL, ADSK, AON, HON, HD, CRM, DIS, MMC, NEE, BRK.B, PEP, PFE, PG, EL, WMT, CVX, IBB,

TSM, LIN, V, TMO, CMCSA, ECL, UNH, JPM, KO, ISRG, FIS, GOOG, APH, AAPL, ADSK, AON, HON, HD, CRM, DIS, MMC, NEE, BRK.B, PEP, PFE, PG, EL, WMT, CVX, IBB, Reduced Positions: BDX, LMT, MDLZ, MA, BABA, AMZN, VZ, FRC,

BDX, LMT, MDLZ, MA, BABA, AMZN, VZ, FRC, Sold Out: RTX, WTM, UPS,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 408,427 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Visa Inc (V) - 316,702 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 516,850 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,991 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 554,411 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.77%

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $364.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 135,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $96.36 and $118.26, with an estimated average price of $109.03. The stock is now traded at around $117.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 192,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.97. The stock is now traded at around $204.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.76 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 131.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $119.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 554,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Linde PLC by 169.73%. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $267.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 186,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 71,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 242,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 152.38%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $811.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 74,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $790.26 and $1008.33, with an estimated average price of $944.77.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 98.81%. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $263.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.12%. James Hambro & Partners still held 1,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 53.13%. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $345.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. James Hambro & Partners still held 22,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 24.86%. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. James Hambro & Partners still held 6,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. James Hambro & Partners still held 1,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.