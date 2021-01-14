Conn's HomePlus Enters Tampa with Two New Stores in 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into the Tampa market, opening two new area Conn's HomePlus showrooms this year.

Located in Tampa's Horizon Park shopping center at 3908 W. Hillsborough Avenue and in Bradenton's Cortez Plaza shopping center at 4495 14th Street W., both stores will open doors to shoppers on Friday, Feb. 5, with a grand opening event celebration scheduled for this spring. The two stores mark Florida's second and third Conn's HomePlus showrooms, bringing total operating units to 149 locations across 15 states. The Florida expansion continues with the opening of the Lakeland distribution center this January.

"As we expand the Conn's HomePlus footprint, we are excited to increase our presence in the Sunshine State," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "The expansion planned throughout the state will open more opportunities to positively impact the customers and communities we serve, while solidifying our commitment in Florida."

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ showrooms boast more than 87,000 square feet combined and showcase a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 145+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

