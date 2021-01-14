  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
A PA Woman Turns Cents Into Six Figures With A Divine Fortune Jackpot Hit At PlaySugarHouse.com

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:RSI +3.73%

An 88₵ Bet Won the Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ("RSI") (NYSE: RSI), today announced that a woman from Harrisburg, PA hit the Divine Fortune jackpot while playing on her mobile phone at PlaySugarHouse.com, one of RSI's flagship brands. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot with an 88-cent bet, winning $127,247.40. This is the second jackpot win of 2021 with a bet of one dollar or less on one of RSI's online casinos in Pennsylvania, the first being on BetRivers.com.

"We love when our players win large jackpots, especially with small bets," said Mattias Stetz, COO of RSI, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com. "It shows that no matter the size of the bet, anyone can be a winner!"

This is the eighteenth Divine Fortune jackpot winner since its launch in 2019 on RSI's two online casinos in Pennsylvania, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com.

About RSI

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-pa-woman-turns-cents-into-six-figures-with-a-divine-fortune-jackpot-hit-at-playsugarhousecom-301208254.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive


