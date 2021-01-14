  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:SBFG +1.35%

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, January 29, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The conference call also will be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE").

CONTACT:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President & CEO
SB Financial Group, Inc.
419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino
Chief Financial Officer
SB Financial Group, Inc.
419-785-3663

Tyler Deur
Lambert
616-233-0500
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-announces-schedule-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301208427.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.


