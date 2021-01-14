SkyWest, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Call Date

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a conference call after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

The call-in number for US callers is 1-877-418-5293

The call-in number for international callers is 1-412-717-9593

The call-in number for Canada callers is 1-866-605-3852

Please call ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

Interested parties can also access the call live via PR Newswire Webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/39619

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 4:30 p.m., MT on February 4, 2021 through February 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-877-344-7529; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The conference ID for the rebroadcast is 10151398. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

