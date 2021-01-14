Body and Mind Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operator focused on limited license markets, is pleased to provide an update on the financial statements, the Ohio Body and Mind branded dispensary, and construction at NMG Ohio's production facility.

The Company is working to complete the October 31, 2020 interim financial statements, including the related management discussion and analysis, and has taken proactive measures to address delays. The Company anticipates the October 31, 2020 interim financials statements will be filed on or before January 28th, 2021.

BaM has completed rebranding of the Ohio dispensary located in Elyria, Ohio roughly 30 minutes west of Cleveland. The dispensary was originally opened under The Clubhouse brand and was transferred into a 100% owned subsidiary of BaM in September 2020. As part of the transfer the dispensary was renamed and branded as a Body and Mind dispensary.

In response to COVID-19, Ohio regulations have been updated to allow contactless purchasing opportunities including ordering on-line in advance with in-store and curbside pickup. Customers can view a live menu and order on-line through www.buybamonline.com or www.bodyandmind.com. Orders can be picked up in-store or curbside and customer feedback and adoption of the new options has been positive.

The Company is advancing construction with NMG Ohio at the new manufacturing/production facility which is located adjacent to the Body and Mind dispensary. The production facility is roughly 4,000 square feet and has been designed for BHO extraction as well as kitchen and manufacturing operations. The facility construction has been advancing rapidly and is currently at the drywall stage with extraction and manufacturing equipment on order. The Company intends to bring popular Body and Mind branded products to Ohio in addition to offering white label services for our current and future brand partners. The Company has a definitive agreement to transfer 100% ownership of the production facility upon completion and award of the final production license. View construction images at https://bamcannabis.com/ohio-production-images/

"Our development team is moving quickly to advance the production facility and we are looking forward to expanding our branded product portfolio into the Ohio market," stated Michael Mills, President and CEO of Body and Mind Inc. "We have budgeted development and start-up costs for the production facility out of current cashflows and look forward to completion this Spring."

