NxGen Brands, Inc. Cannabis Dispensary Delivery Services Platform App Excitement Builds

Ft Lauderdale, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC:NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company"), announced today that the response to its most recent press release regarding their cannabis dispensary delivery services platform app was overwhelming in both its speed and scope. The Company received calls from across the nation from a wide range of dispensaries - some small mom & pops and some with dispensaries throughout many jurisdictions - all wanting to know more about the technology and how it can be implemented into their operations.

On January 12th, the company previously announced that it has partnered with a nationally recognized digital supply chain & blockchain developer, Bengala Technologies, to allow the Company to enter into the rapidly growing U.S. cannabis dispensary delivery services market. The press release revealed that, its partnership will allow the company to deliver is own proprietary brands of THC and Leafywell products and will allow it to create a national network to provide delivery services for dispensaries across the country. Here is a video news release explaining it – https://youtu.be/Buu0Hch0mJo

Angel Burgos, the Company CEO said: "Very early this morning the phones started ringing and didn't stop all day. Cannabis companies of all sizes that provide or want to provide delivery services, were excited to find a solution to allow them to either enter the delivery market or to ramp-up their existing delivery sales and revenues. "When will it be available?" was the most answered question and most were extremely satisfied when we said that the launch will be as planned for Q2 2021. This incredible response reinforces management's position that becoming a third-party service/technology partner/supplier, should significantly increase the Company's revenue through licensing of the product while tremendously benefitting our shareholder base."

Burgos also said that "NxGen Brands will be announcing a new brand name for the platform to go along with its launch in the Q1 2021".

About Bengala Technologies:

Bengala Technologies LLC, achieved excellence in the field of blockchain consulting and development by creating and deploying custom decentralized blockchain and supply apps including Supply Chain, Blockchain and Smart Contract Development applications.

For more information on Bengala Technologies LLC go to: https://bengalatech.io

About NxGen Brands, Inc:

NxGen Brands, Inc. is a diversified portfolio company compromising business lines directed at serving consumer products demands in a variety of markets and across a broad spectrum of industries. NxGen Brands, Inc. maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration and distribution efficiency protocols. NxGen Brands, Inc. is partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space. In collaboration with our partners, we seek to provide an infrastructure that meet anticipated marketplace needs on both large and small scale volume levels. One of our principal aims is our pursuit to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, to stimulate growth, cash flow , and increase broader distribution channels.

NxGen Brands, Inc created and owns a subsidiary, NxGen Brands LLC dba: Leafywell™. Our websites can be viewed at www.leafywell.com and www.nxgenbrands.com.

For more information on "NXGB" the corporation, please visit the corporate website at https://www.nxgenbrands.com.

