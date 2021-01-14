Insure.com Names America's Best Life Insurance Companies

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insure.com, a comprehensive resource for insurance information, releases its ninth annual survey detailing outstanding life insurance companies. The top-ranked companies offer competitive pricing, strong customer service and have a consumer base willing to recommend them.

Insure surveyed more than 2,000 people about their life insurance companies. The 10 highest-ranking life insurance companies for 2021 are:

AAA Life Insurance

American General (AIG)

Prudential

New York Life

Allstate

Globe Life Insurance

John Hancock

Northwestern Mutual

State Farm

Mutual of Omaha

The complete research is available: Best Life Insurance Companies For 2021

This life insurance survey uses one of the most unique, up-to-date, annual analyses of member satisfaction. Insurers with the highest U.S. market share are ranked on value for price, customer service, website and mobile app usefulness, and whether customers would recommend their life insurance carrier.

Notably, the top three performers for 2021 replace the top finishers from last year, with 91% of respondents saying they'd recommend AAA Life Insurance Company and 90% would recommend AIG. Prudential is a clear favorite for Baby Boomers and those in the Northeast.

Survey results reveal that a company's reputation is an important consideration when selecting a life insurance company. Twenty-two percent (22%) cite reputation as a main reason for choosing AAA Life Insurance. AIG customers rank its website and app's usability as a chief reason for their satisfaction.

New York Life Insurance Company customers are highly satisfied with the company's price, customer service, website and app. Allstate customers are so pleased with the company's price, customer service, website and app that 90% say they would recommend the company.

"While reputation and price play a vital role when choosing a life insurance company, interestingly, many consumers seem to be persuaded by television advertising when evaluating company reputations," remarks Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure. "This year, we see a significant number of respondents rank TV commercials as a top reason they were drawn to their life insurance provider to purchase a policy."

Insure's annual survey also highlights the best life insurance companies by age and region. "New York Life ranks highest this year for Generation X customers, while AIG is preferred by Millennials," explains Gusner.

In the West, respondents show favor for AAA while Midwesterners choose New York Life and Southern consumers view AIG as best.

"Our experts not only enjoy sharing knowledge, but, as consumers, also want to know the best options for life insurance," adds Gusner. "We take our annual best insurance companies surveys very seriously so that we can all find a company that is the best fit for our needs."

Methodology

Insure commissioned a survey of top company policyholders. Many of those surveyed had multiple types of policies. The survey collected customer ratings for 15 leading companies in the life insurance category. Only current customers of the insurers on our list were surveyed, and the survey was not open to the general public on the website.

Gusner is available to discuss the analysis of best life insurance companies annual survey.

