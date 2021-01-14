  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Grubhub Taps Global Food and Sustainability Executive Devry Boughner Vorwerk as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:GRUB -4.98%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced that Devry Boughner Vorwerk will be joining the company as chief corporate affairs officer, effective Jan. 19. Vorwerk will oversee brand, communications, government relations, public policy and sustainability for the company.

In the newly created role, she is responsible for developing a cohesive brand voice and fostering relationships across the industry to help drive growth and promote Grubhub's continued commitment to supporting restaurants, drivers and diners. Vorwerk will lead the company's communications and brand activities to further differentiate Grubhub and demonstrate its impact in communities across the country. She will also advance the business' focus on sustainability and food security to strengthen Grubhub's network and build on the company's successful Donate the Change and Grubhub Community Relief Fund efforts.

Most recently, Vorwerk served as chief executive officer of DevryBV Sustainable Strategies and previously as chief communications officer and head of global corporate affairs for Cargill, where she was the youngest female corporate officer appointed in the company's 150-year history. While at Cargill, Vorwerk worked with the company's diverse businesses worldwide to secure their access to markets, support local business development, and ensure license to operate by addressing social and environmental issues.

"We are so pleased to have Devry join Grubhub, especially during this consequential time for our industry and the restaurants that are the backbone of our local communities," said Matt Maloney, founder and CEO of Grubhub. "Devry's deep expertise in the food space and long-standing emphasis on sustainability will no doubt strengthen Grubhub's approach to serving our restaurant partners. Hiring her is a win for Grubhub, and we could not be more excited to welcome her aboard."

"I am thrilled to become part of the Grubhub team that is using its robust marketplace to help restaurants build their businesses while creating opportunities for drivers and solving for diners' personalized needs all at the same time," said Vorwerk. "The company is uniquely positioned in the industry since it places the success of local restaurants at the heart of its business model. Restaurants are part of the fabric that weaves our communities together, and now more than ever, they need support."

About Grubhub
Grubhub is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 30 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with approximately 245,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Grubhub logo (PRNewsfoto/Grubhub)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubhub-taps-global-food-and-sustainability-executive-devry-boughner-vorwerk-as-chief-corporate-affairs-officer-301208356.html

SOURCE Grubhub


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)