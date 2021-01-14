Grubhub Taps Global Food and Sustainability Executive Devry Boughner Vorwerk as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced that Devry Boughner Vorwerk will be joining the company as chief corporate affairs officer, effective Jan. 19. Vorwerk will oversee brand, communications, government relations, public policy and sustainability for the company.

In the newly created role, she is responsible for developing a cohesive brand voice and fostering relationships across the industry to help drive growth and promote Grubhub's continued commitment to supporting restaurants, drivers and diners. Vorwerk will lead the company's communications and brand activities to further differentiate Grubhub and demonstrate its impact in communities across the country. She will also advance the business' focus on sustainability and food security to strengthen Grubhub's network and build on the company's successful Donate the Change and Grubhub Community Relief Fund efforts.

Most recently, Vorwerk served as chief executive officer of DevryBV Sustainable Strategies and previously as chief communications officer and head of global corporate affairs for Cargill, where she was the youngest female corporate officer appointed in the company's 150-year history. While at Cargill, Vorwerk worked with the company's diverse businesses worldwide to secure their access to markets, support local business development, and ensure license to operate by addressing social and environmental issues.

"We are so pleased to have Devry join Grubhub, especially during this consequential time for our industry and the restaurants that are the backbone of our local communities," said Matt Maloney, founder and CEO of Grubhub. "Devry's deep expertise in the food space and long-standing emphasis on sustainability will no doubt strengthen Grubhub's approach to serving our restaurant partners. Hiring her is a win for Grubhub, and we could not be more excited to welcome her aboard."

"I am thrilled to become part of the Grubhub team that is using its robust marketplace to help restaurants build their businesses while creating opportunities for drivers and solving for diners' personalized needs all at the same time," said Vorwerk. "The company is uniquely positioned in the industry since it places the success of local restaurants at the heart of its business model. Restaurants are part of the fabric that weaves our communities together, and now more than ever, they need support."

