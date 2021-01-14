  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Court TV Announces Original News Special On The Life And Death Of George Floyd: "I Can't Breathe"- A Court TV Special Premieres Sunday January 17th at 9pm ET

January 14, 2021

Network To Present Live, Gavel-To-Gavel Coverage Of Floyd Trials

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the multi-platform network devoted to live and in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, will world premiere "I Can't Breathe" – A Court TV Special on Sunday January 17th at 9:00 p.m. (ET).

(PRNewsfoto/Court TV)

The hour-long special will set the stage for the trials of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the case, taking viewers through Floyd's life, with origins in Houston, Texas, and his tragic death which launched a national movement on race in America. Court TV will present extensive, live and gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Floyd trials, the first of which is set to begin in March.

"I Can't Breathe" – A Court TV Specialwill feature exclusive interviews with Floyd's friends Herbert Mouton, Travis Cains and Vaughn Dickerson, Jim Lane, the brother of Officer Thomas Lane, one of the officers charged in the case, Houston Forward Times associate editor Jeff Boney, Houston Community activist Carl Davis, Minneapolis Community Activist Michelle Gross and more.

Court TV Anchor Michael Ayala hosts the special, along with reporting from Court TV legal correspondent Julia Jenae and contributions by members of the network's acclaimed team of anchors and reporters.

About Court TV
Court TV is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. Court TV is also live-streamed on CourtTV.com, YouTube TV and SiriusXM as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand. Court TV is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Contact: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-tv-announces-original-news-special-on-the-life-and-death-of-george-floyd-i-cant-breathe--a-court-tv-special-premieres-sunday-january-17th-at-9pm-et-301208667.html

SOURCE Court TV


