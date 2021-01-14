  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Copper Mountain Mining Appoints Edward Dowling as Chair of the Board

January 14, 2021 | About: TSX:CMMC -2.17% ASX:C6C -4.26%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Dowling as the Chair of the Copper Mountain Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Dowling has over 30 years of mining experience including senior executive and board governance positions with both domestic and international companies. Mr. Dowling is currently on the Board of Teck Resources Ltd., SSR Mining Inc., PJSC Polyus as Chair, and was recently Chair of Alacer Gold Corp. until its merger with SSR Mining Inc. in 2020. He was previously President and CEO of Alacer Gold Corp., President and CEO of Anatolia Minerals Development Limited, President and CEO of Meridian Gold Inc., Executive Director (Mining and Exploration) of De Beers SA, Executive Vice-President of Operations of Cleveland-Cliffs and held a variety of operational roles in a leadership capacity at Phelps Dodge Corporation and Cyprus Amax.

Mr. Dowling holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mining Engineering and Mineral Processing, and a Master's Degree and Doctor of Philosophy in Mineral Processing, all granted from Pennsylvania State University.

The Company would like to express its sincere thanks to Mr. Bruce Aunger for acting as interim Chair as the Company completed its search for a new Board Chair as part of its previously announced Board renewal process. Mr. Aunger will remain a Director of the Company and the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation
Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-mountain-mining-appoints-edward-dowling-as-chair-of-the-board-301208423.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)