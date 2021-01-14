  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cigna Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Details

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:CI +0%

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CI) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, and will host a conference call the same day.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

Fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be released no later than 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Management will review these results on a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Live Call
(800) 857-1657 (Domestic)
(773) 799-3811 (International)
Passcode: 242021

Replay
(866) 451-8962 (Domestic)
(203) 369-1203 (International)

It is strongly suggested that participants dial in to the conference call by 8:15 a.m. ET on Feb. 4. A replay of the call will be available from 12:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2021. Additionally, the conference call will be available on a live Internet webcast at www.cigna.com under the About Cigna, Investor Relations section. Please note that this feature will be in listen-only mode.

A copy of the company's news release and financial supplement will be available online at www.cigna.com under the About Cigna, Investor Relations section, no later than 6:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 4.

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexis Jones
1 (215) 761-3637
[email protected]

Media Contact
Jim Cohn
1 (224) 214-8781
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-corporations-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-details-301208418.html

SOURCE Cigna


