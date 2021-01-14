LiveXLive's React Presents Announces Its First-Ever Spring Awakening Excursion: Cancun Awakening In Cancun, Mexico

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- React Presents , a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today its first-ever expansion of Spring Awakening (SAMF) outside of Chicago with its first edition of " Spring Awakening Excursions'' Cancun Awakening , a 5-day / 4-night all-inclusive tropical excursion experience from April 28th to May 2nd in partnership with Pollen.

Spring Awakening Excursions: Cancun Awakening will feature 25 international and regional artists performing at full-scale club arenas, pool parties, and boat parties. This multi-day travel experience combines the world-class music and culture of Spring Awakening music festival with a vacation in one of the premiere party destinations in the world, Cancun, Mexico.

Headliners include: Zeds Dead, Dillon Francis, Claude VonStroke, Liquid Stranger, Wax Motif, Drezo, Lucii, Gene Farris, Giolì & Assia, Offaiah. Other talent to participate (subject to change): Afterlife, Arvi Mala & Alex Kiselov, Birthdayy Partyy, David Sattva, Dogma, Haleigh Haus, John Joshua, Mass Appeal, Masteria, Memo Arvayo, Porn and Chicken, Redux, Slater Hogan, and With Love.

"We're excited to expand the Spring Awakening brand outside of Chicago for the first time and provide a new experience to kick off the 10th anniversary of SAMF," said Martin Godinez, Marketing Director of React Presents.

The experience will start on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 and end on Sunday, May 2, 2021. As the early-bird packages sold out, the standard packages are still available starting at $749 and include an annual PLUS LiveXLive subscription, rooms, exclusive access to SAMF Cancun events, immersive parties and programming handpicked by SAMF, plus food and beverages. All trips are covered by a 100% COVID Guarantee, ensuring that if the trip gets rescheduled, fans are automatically guaranteed a reservation with the new date, or receive their money back.

In addition to an eclectic lineup, Spring Awakening Excursions: Cancun Awakening (SAMFCANCUN) will feature exclusive tropical merchandise, interviews with many of the artists, unique excursions to some of Mexico's incredible ruins and cenotes, snorkeling, tequila tastings, and food/taco tastings. React Presents will also give-away tickets to the ten-year anniversary SAMF (Chicago) scheduled for 2021.

For a full schedule and information on packages, visit https://springawakeningfestival.com .

About React Presents, LLC

Founded in 2008, React Presents, a subsidiary of LiveXLive, was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that have helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. Over the past decade, React Presents has grown into one of the premier largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 400 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, and more. It was acquired by LiveXLive in early 2020 to extend LiveXLive's live event production and festival business and scale its live-streamed content library.

About Pollen

Pollen has all the best experiences in one place. Everything from hip hop to EDM, Latin to fitness, pool parties to ski slopes, in the best destinations around the world, including Ibiza, Cabo, Miami and Aspen. To learn more, please visitpollen.co.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

