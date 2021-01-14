  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 14, 2021

PR Newswire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 14, 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 883-0383 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6506 (International). The participant entry number is 8408212# and callers are asked to dial in ten minutes prior to start time. A link to the live broadcast and the replay will be available on the Company's website (www.qtsdatacenters.com) under the Investors tab.

About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas - EVP Finance
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-8245
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301208444.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.


