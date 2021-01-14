PR Newswire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 14, 2021
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 883-0383 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6506 (International). The participant entry number is 8408212# and callers are asked to dial in ten minutes prior to start time. A link to the live broadcast and the replay will be available on the Company's website (www.qtsdatacenters.com) under the Investors tab.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with NYSE:QTS. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:QTS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:QTS
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:QTS
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas - EVP Finance
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-8245
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301208444.html
SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.