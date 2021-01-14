Enertopia Provides Corporate Update

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertopia Corporation (ENRT) on the OTC (the "Company" or "Enertopia") is pleased to announce it has closed $180,000 from a Private Placement. Enertopia will be issuing 3,000,000 common shares at USD $0.06 and 1,500,000 whole warrants that expire on January 14, 2022, with an exercise price of USD $0.09 per whole warrant during the 12-month period.

No finders fees were paid with respect to this financing.

Lithium Claystone Testing Update:

The Company is waiting for one new piece of additional test equipment for the next phase of solution testing. Once received, this will enable the Company to further analyze the patent potential of its synthetic solution process in a low CAPEX mining and processing scenario.

Additionally, 2021 will also see renewed activity on our Clayton Valley lithium project as we continue to move the project forward. "Enertopia looks forward to expanding our modern technology to create a better way to mine and protect our environment. We are enthusiastic in becoming the leaders in this mining method," Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister.

Solar Patent Technology Update:

On December 15th, 2020 The Company announced the acquisition of USPTO Patent #6,024,086, since that time The Company's Clean Energy advisors have been working to update the patent. The Company will provide further information once the updated patents pending have been filed.

Enertopia Corp. continues to review and test additional technologies as it works to make mining a more ESG friendly industry. The Company expects to announce additional patented & patent-pending technologies in the calendar year 2021based on our due diligence and own testing research.

All issued shares will be subject to a hold period, for any resale into the United States under Rule 144, of six months and one day. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for continued Lithium Brine division development, additional technology, and general working capital. The Private Placement will be subject to normal regulatory approvals.

The securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV and green technologies to build shareholder value.

