Herbalife Nutrition's Innovation and Manufacturing Facilities Earn Prominent Health and Safety Certification

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its innovation and manufacturing facilities in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Lake Forest, California have earned the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Standard from NSF-ISR, a recognition of the company's achievements in protecting employee health and safety.

This is the third certification from NSF International, an independent global laboratory, for both facilities which operate in accordance to U.S. Good Manufacturing Practices and regulatory standards for dietary supplements, acidified foods and food products. The GMP registration demonstrates the company follows industry best practices for product content and labeling accuracy. The company's quality control laboratory also maintains the highly regarded ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.

"The ISO certification process is demanding so each team member must be dedicated to the pursuit of quality and safety," said Mark Schissel, executive vice president of Worldwide Operations. "By achieving ISO 45001 certification, we demonstrate our continued commitment to excellence and best practices to support a healthy and safer work environment."

Herbalife Nutrition operates five Herbalife Innovation and Manufacturing facilities around the globe and more than twelve working labs where research, quality assurance, or product testing occur.

The company's first innovation and manufacturing facility, Lake Forest, is home to a proton nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer and gene sequencer, state-of-the-art instruments used to analyze the identity and composition of ingredients and usually only found in research facilities.

The Winston Salem facility, opened in 2014, is an 800,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in North Carolina that is roughly the size of 14 football fields, with more than 750 team members who produce approximately 400,000 units per day.

In addition to certifications for its facilities and laboratory procedures, the company also holds certifications for many of its products, including the NSF/ANSI 173 standard, the only American National Standard for dietary supplements, and for the NSF's Certified for Sport® program, which verifies that products do not contain unsafe levels of contaminants, prohibited substances or masking agents.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Company is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, the Company is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

