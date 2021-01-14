Inpixon Wins IoT Sensor Company of the Year Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Sensor Company of the Year" award in the IoT Breakthrough Awards program from IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

This is Inpixon's second consecutive IoT Breakthrough award. This latest award continues the consistent stream of third-party recognition garnered in 2020 which includes the 2020 IoT Sensor Product of the Year award for the Inpixon Sensor 4000, the Security Excellence Award for Inpixon Aware, and designation as a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.

As part of its Indoor Intelligence platform, Inpixon offers a wide variety of sensor solutions to meet the specific needs of numerous industries and use cases. Inpixon's radio frequency (RF) sensors include specialized Wi-Fi detection devices as well as multi-tech sensors for UWB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular. On-device positioning that utilizes a phone's internal sensors, such as the accelerometer and gyroscope, is also available. Additionally, Inpixon offers chirp spread spectrum (CSS) sensors for longer-range applications and indoor-outdoor transitions.

Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform supports use cases as diverse as indoor navigation and wayfinding, real time location system (RTLS) asset tracking, enforcement of no phone zones, and identification of unauthorized devices to protect against risk of malicious and inadvertent network breaches. Inpixon solutions can also help organizations enhance workplace health and safety by locating and accounting for workers during emergencies, providing proximity alerts near high-risk zones, enabling vehicle collision avoidance systems, and performing digital contact tracing to facilitate infectious disease exposure notification.

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, commented, "We are thrilled to win the Sensor Company of the Year award. It validates our belief that we offer one of the world's most comprehensive sensor portfolios with dynamic, scalable solutions encompassing indoor mapping, analytics, security and indoor positioning. Inpixon's technology empowers organizations to create impactful solutions to harness the power of their indoor data. It's an honor to be recognized by IoT Breakthrough as one of the companies driving innovation and exemplifying the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe."

"IoT is disrupting both the consumer market and industrial sector, including transportation, water, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and more – and we are pleased to recognize Inpixon an industry innovator," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Inpixon has built out a powerfully robust portfolio of IoT sensors for location-based solutions, serving in an array of applications that include workplace readiness to ensure a safe and healthy work environment. Location intelligence is one of the most exciting IoT sectors, and Inpixon is a pioneering leader in this category, making indoor spaces smarter, safer and more secure. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Inpixon team for their well-deserved 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award."

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: [email protected]

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-wins-iot-sensor-company-of-the-year-award-301208013.html

SOURCE Inpixon