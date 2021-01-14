ESE introduces KIA Motors Poland to the World of Gaming

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE") is pleased to announce that KIA Poland has officially entered the world of gaming with an ESE production called Wejdź Do Gry ("Enter the Game"). Through Enter the Game, ESE incorporated the the new KIA Stinger GT into the popular videogame Assetto Corsa. After three preliminary rounds and a final race, Dominik Blajer was crowned as champion. All races were broadcasted live on the KIA Motors Poland Facebook account.

This was the third big simulation racing (simracing) project for ESE, after the PKN Orlen (Orlen Stay & Play) and Porsche Poland (Porsche Sprint Challenge) esports events produced by ESE. Simracing is one of the fastest growing esports segments in the world. Out of ESE's three simracing initiatives, Enter the Game was the largest campaign in terms of reach and media promotion for simracing in Poland.

ESE worked closely with Next Level Agency and Ragnar Simulators on Enter the Game. Next Level Agency acted as ESE's creative content creator, carrying out consumer activation and social media communication. Ragnar Simulator organized the cycle of online events and internet broadcast of the competition. ESE was responsible for digital creation, production of video spots and coordinating the program. The production included eight top European simracers.

"Enter the Game allowed us to implement a new way to communicate with our brand and customers. Premiering the new KIA Stinger GT in one of the most popular racing games showcased our entry into a new era for both Kia Poland and for the Polish automotive industry, stated Grzegorz Leśniczek, Marketing Manager for KIA Motors Poland.

"The KIA Stinger Assetto Corsa premiere was a trail blazing project for brands that are interested in non-standard communication with consumers", stated Maciej Boroń, Managing Director of Next Level Agency.

"The Enter the Game project was an interesting experience for us, since it had lifestyle flavor. Our ability to enable testing of the KIA Stinger possible before the car is physically available in showrooms activated many simracing influencers", stated Radek Turek, CEO of Ragnar Simulator.

"Enter the Game was the first of its kind for KIA Motors Poland and we are proud to have brought it to market. ESE has now organized a variety of projects featuring not only European simracers but also famous European drivers such as F1 star Robert Kubica and Jakub Przygoński. We believe more automotive brands will be leveraging gaming and simracing as a way to engage with the Gen Z demographic," commented Michał Mango, Head of Strategy of the ESE.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ese-introduces-kia-motors-poland-to-the-world-of-gaming-301208540.html

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.