Curis to Present at B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:CRIS +3.61%

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Curis website for 90 days following the event.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and in a Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

