Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $743,100 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $74.31 a share. The total sale was $743,100.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.040000 with a P/E ratio of 238.08 and P/S ratio of 3.89. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $74.58. The price of the stock has increased by 5.98% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.68. The price of the stock has increased by 26.1% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $69.21. The price of the stock has increased by 14.2% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and CCO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $72.29. The price of the stock has increased by 9.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $60.46. The price of the stock has increased by 30.73% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $64.18. The price of the stock has increased by 23.15% since.

General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $81.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.96% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $72.1. The price of the stock has increased by 9.63% since.

