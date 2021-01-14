Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Zillow Group Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Marriott International Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Navistar International Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Ardevora Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Zillow Group Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Marriott International Inc, Exponent Inc, MSCI Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Navistar International Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardevora Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Ardevora Asset Management LLP owns 114 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZG, ONEM, MAR, EXPO, BLD, GH, HLT, CPRT, MKTX, RGEN, ILMN, SCI, EW, ADI, LII, LUV, SYY, TDOC, VEEV,

ZG, ONEM, MAR, EXPO, BLD, GH, HLT, CPRT, MKTX, RGEN, ILMN, SCI, EW, ADI, LII, LUV, SYY, TDOC, VEEV, Added Positions: MSCI, NGVT, AZPN, THO, CPA, DBX, WEX, BAX, CPB, ATO, HSIC, AZO, ROP, EA, FICO, OGS, FTV, MA, ALLE, RHI, BKNG, V, ECL, SPGI, WAB, ICE, HUM, AEP, WM, ORLY, NDAQ, MDLZ, ATVI, UNH, ATHM, HD, LIN, MSFT, IQV, FAST, RSG, MCD,

MSCI, NGVT, AZPN, THO, CPA, DBX, WEX, BAX, CPB, ATO, HSIC, AZO, ROP, EA, FICO, OGS, FTV, MA, ALLE, RHI, BKNG, V, ECL, SPGI, WAB, ICE, HUM, AEP, WM, ORLY, NDAQ, MDLZ, ATVI, UNH, ATHM, HD, LIN, MSFT, IQV, FAST, RSG, MCD, Reduced Positions: SNAP, SQ, TTD, MELI, ZEN, TMO, IDXX, MIDD, CRM, MTD, DHR, LRCX, SPOT, EXPE, CGNX, BIO, EXP, NOW, RMD, CDNS, SNPS, XLNX, PEN, ESTC, PPG, CSX, CTAS, TNDM, TTWO, AMAT, GOOGL, AMZN, APH, IPGP, PDD, NSC, PYPL, WDAY, AWK, ZTS, OC, HII, LEA, SYK, FB, NTES, KSU, VRSK,

SNAP, SQ, TTD, MELI, ZEN, TMO, IDXX, MIDD, CRM, MTD, DHR, LRCX, SPOT, EXPE, CGNX, BIO, EXP, NOW, RMD, CDNS, SNPS, XLNX, PEN, ESTC, PPG, CSX, CTAS, TNDM, TTWO, AMAT, GOOGL, AMZN, APH, IPGP, PDD, NSC, PYPL, WDAY, AWK, ZTS, OC, HII, LEA, SYK, FB, NTES, KSU, VRSK, Sold Out: LVGO, NAV, AKAM, BR, FISV, BDX, BAM, JKHY, BIIB, VFC, INGR, CSCO, MMM, HXL, CCL, ABEV, KMI, MMP, BHC, VNT, DXCM, DG, ADBE,

For the details of Ardevora Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardevora+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Elastic NV (ESTC) - 498,705 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03% Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 534,600 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 808,921 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03% 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 1,602,450 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 525,600 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.33 and $146.69, with an estimated average price of $113.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 534,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,602,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $128.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 525,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Exponent Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.59 and $90.03, with an estimated average price of $80.05. The stock is now traded at around $94.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 732,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.21 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $177.25. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 339,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.41. The stock is now traded at around $156.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 470,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 36200.00%. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $393.66. The stock is now traded at around $422.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 145,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 80.45%. The purchase prices were between $52.93 and $75.73, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $74.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 818,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Aspen Technology Inc by 78.82%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $137.88, with an estimated average price of $128.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 470,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 35.31%. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 619,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 682,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,896,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in Snap Inc by 44.52%. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Ardevora Asset Management LLP still held 1,299,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $234.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Ardevora Asset Management LLP still held 266,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 37.52%. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $786.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Ardevora Asset Management LLP still held 69,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1860.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Ardevora Asset Management LLP still held 38,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 20.02%. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Ardevora Asset Management LLP still held 459,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in NetEase Inc by 81.73%. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ardevora Asset Management LLP still held 3,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.