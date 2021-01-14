Pflug Koory, LLC Buys Energizer Holdings Inc, Ingredion Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

Investment company Pflug Koory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Energizer Holdings Inc, Ingredion Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, AT&T Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pflug Koory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pflug Koory, LLC owns 427 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ENR, VIA, LNT, WEC, D, RPM, VRP, PAYX, XEL, TSM, WTRG, FLO, SDY, YUMC, HRB, VIG, RUN, O, FL, IRM, DKNG, AMRN, ACB, IP, VYM, UDR, TEVA, NOBL, IYT, SIRI, SCHL, NIO, RF, AGEN, JETS,

INGR, ABBV, IFF, T, SCHW, PFE, AMZN, DUK, UFS, DIS, JNJ, VMW, AFL, BXMX, TSN, CAT, PEP, SO, MO, INTC, REGN, LHX, GIS, GD, SCHG, MMM, STZ, CAG, KO, VZ, CSX, YUM, IYC, LUV, USB, LOW, LMT, WEN, KHC, BMY, CSCO, ENB, HPQ, GSK, ITA, FCX, GM, BAC, BIIB, VNQ, DXC, EBAY, XOM, F, SCHD, PSX, PRSP, HPE, PYPL, HMC, MFGP, DVY, IJT, PFF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TMO, HD, FB, TT, HON, PG, MSFT, V, HAIN, IR, HBI, KMI, PKI, QCOM, CCL, ALL, NWL, PAG, LW, TXN, MTSC, SPY, MOS, GILD, COP, AXP, ETN, BG, UTHR, SRCL, RTX, LUMN, CTB, DISCA, GE, IWB, IYR, CPRT, ORCL, NTRS, CMCSA, DFS, SLB, OTIS, DD, CARR, PM, AIG, INT, OLN, AJG, NVT,

For the details of Pflug Koory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pflug+koory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,986 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,900 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,583 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 17,879 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.64 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 85.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 406.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $120.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.187900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 339.11%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3149.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.69.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.43.