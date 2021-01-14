  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pflug Koory, LLC Buys Energizer Holdings Inc, Ingredion Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

January 14, 2021 | About: INGR +0.47% IFF -0.58% T +3.5% SCHW +0.13% DUK +0.08% AMZN -0.62% ENR +2.74% VIA +0% LNT -1.77% WEC -0.97% VRP +0.15% RPM +0.32% Q +0%

Investment company Pflug Koory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Energizer Holdings Inc, Ingredion Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, AT&T Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pflug Koory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pflug Koory, LLC owns 427 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pflug Koory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pflug+koory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pflug Koory, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,986 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,900 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,583 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 17,879 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
New Purchase: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.64 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 85.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 406.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $120.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.187900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 339.11%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3149.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.69.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73.

Sold Out: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pflug Koory, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pflug Koory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pflug Koory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pflug Koory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pflug Koory, LLC keeps buying

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)