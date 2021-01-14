Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Dollar General Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vontier Corp

Investment company Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Dollar General Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vontier Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp. As of 2020Q4, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp owns 781 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EV, IVW, IVE, IJK, IJJ, SHOP, ABB, ARKK, AZZ, ACIW, AIN, AMWD, ABCB, FOLD, ANTM, APPF, AIT, ARNA, ARWR, AIZ, ASTE, AVLR, AVT, BWXT, BW, BKR, BXS, BANR, BHE, BHLB, BERY, BIO, BMRN, BLKB, BSL, BYD, BCO, BPYU, BEPC, CNNE, CARA, CAH, CASS, CTLT, CPF, CCF, CCXI, CHWY, CHDN, FIX, CMA, CSOD, CBRL, DBJP, DBEU, DECK, DAL, DBD, DOCU, DLB, EIX, EA, EBS, ENS, ENTG, ENV, EXC, FMC, FLMN, FR, FXNC, FORM, FORR, FBRX, FCPT, FUL, GATX, AJG, IT, GNRC, GM, GNL, GDDY, GS, GWW, HNI, HSBC, HALO, HWC, HAFC, HIG, HVT, HE, HQY, PEAK, HEI, HI, HOMB, HUM, IRTC, IEX, IOSP, IPHI, INO, ITGR, IFF, IPG, ISBC, ITOT, SUSA, USMV, QUAL, ITRI, JD, KMI, KNL, PHG, LCII, LH, LNTH, MRO, MPC, MAR, MATW, MSBI, MYE, NTRA, NATI, NGS, NEOG, NJR, NYT, NDSN, NWN, NLOK, DNOW, OMI, PCG, PTCT, PPBI, PCRX, PENN, PRFT, PRSP, POWI, PCYO, RH, RPD, RAVN, RMAX, REGN, RELX, SEIC, SJW, SPSC, SASR, SNY, SAP, SCHL, SIGI, SITE, SNN, SQM, TMUS, TPH, TRC, TDOC, TFX, TTEK, TXRH, ODP, TTC, TRV, TRMB, TBI, TRST, USPH, RARE, URI, X, VYM, VRNS, VTR, VBK, VUG, VRNT, VRSK, VIA, WNC, WST, WHR, WING, WDAY, ZION, ZGNX, ALLE, DOX, AON, AXTA, ESGR, ESNT, JRVR, MRVL, NVT, SIG, WLTW, CRSP, CYBR, ASML, RACE, QGEN,

PYPL, COST, NOW, EW, TMO, NXPI, INTU, MSFT, FB, ADBE, FISV, ROP, DIS, DG, SYK, ORLY, AVGO, CBT, HDB, HSY, PEP, BRK.A, BYND, CCMP, HD, IQV, IWN, IWO, IEMG, LOW, MRK, ASGN, ATVI, A, BABA, ALL, MO, AEP, AXP, AWK, ABC, AMAT, ADSK, AZO, BAC, BK, BLK, BA, BF.A, CSX, CATC, LUMN, CMG, CSCO, C, CMCSA, CAG, DELL, XRAY, DVN, DFS, DUK, EML, EBAY, EMR, EQIX, FDX, FE, F, GD, GE, GIS, HXL, HRC, IBM, IWS, IWP, IBB, IJR, SCZ, EFG, JPM, KSU, KMB, KHC, KR, LBRDK, LNC, LIND, LMT, MSCI, MCK, MTOR, MDLZ, NDAQ, NFLX, NEM, NEE, NOC, NVO, NVDA, OKTA, OMC, ORCL, PKI, PFE, PIPR, PLD, PRU, QTWO, MDY, SE, SHW, SIRI, SNOW, SO, SPB, SPLK, SNPS, SYY, TXN, TOT, TRU, TREX, TWLO, UNH, VLO, VWO, VRSN, VZ, VIAC, VOD, WMT, WM, WFC, YUM, ZM, TEAM, ETN, JCI, LIN, MDT, PNR, LILA, CB, CHKP, Reduced Positions: ADP, WEX, TJX, BDX, CNI, AAPL, EOG, PAYC, BR, XOM, RTX, UL, ALGN, GOOG, CL, FTV, JKHY, IVV, PG, ROST, SBUX, ADI, BRKL, DISCA, EEM, JNJ, PM, UNP, VOO, AMCR, T, APD, AKAM, AIG, APOG, ATR, BCPC, SAN, BKNG, SAM, BHF, BMY, CDK, CVS, CARR, CAT, CTAS, KO, CGNX, CTSH, ED, STZ, GLW, CTVA, DE, DEO, FANG, DISCK, DOW, DD, ENB, EEFT, EVBG, FRC, FL, GPC, GILD, THG, HON, IAC, ITW, ILMN, QQQ, TIP, EFA, IJH, IWM, KEY, KTB, LAMR, MTCH, MKC, MCHP, MNRO, NTES, NVS, OXY, OTIS, PNC, POR, TROW, DGX, RDS.A, SPY, RWX, RWR, SLB, SLF, SU, TAK, TSLA, MMM, TFC, USB, ULTA, VFC, VNQ, VB, VTI, VRTX, WEC, WAB, WBA, WCN, WAT, W, ZBH, ACN, RNR, ALC,

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,781,393 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,139,004 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,811,747 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,028,743 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 824,729 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $132.779800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1195.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 85.82%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 392,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $362.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 132,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65. The stock is now traded at around $214.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 152.00%. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.63. The stock is now traded at around $476.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 302.86%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $457.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 2165.69%. The purchase prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54.