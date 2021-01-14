Vigilare Wealth Management Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Vigilare Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Alibaba Group Holding, sells ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Mastercard Inc, Alteryx Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilare Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Vigilare Wealth Management owns 145 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSY, BND, WYNN, TMUS, RSP, LYB, FCX, AXSM, FSLY, SLYG, USFD, CHWY, PANW, LUV, PAYX, GRMN, BA, XLY, TMO, RPG, GWPH, SRPT, PXD, NBIX, BLK, PFF, ROBO, TGTX, VCIT, VWO, EQ, GE, ONCT, ADAP,

MINT, JPST, GLD, BABA, AAPL, HZNP, TRIL, IVV, NVDA, HACK, CRM, PNQI, KPTI, SWKS, AUPH, HD, PAVM, SBUX, UNH, AFMD, BRK.B, FB, ISRG, CAT, DHR, TSLA, BCEL, MRKR, TDOC, AOM, INTU, VCSH, VEA, VTI, UPS, Reduced Positions: SH, QQQ, USMV, MA, KMB, V, MRK, NKE, T, CRWD, PEP, MCD, BMY, INTC, FATE, NOW, DIS, AVLR, PINS, QCOM, SGMO, EXAS, SHOP, MSFT, PFE, VIAC, ROKU, AMGN, JNJ, GOOG, IJR, FOLD, QRVO, DDOG, XLK, ABT, BX, OKTA, VEEV, AMZN, SHW, IOVA, OCUL, SPSB, THQ, VZ, RTX, IGSB, CLVS, AMRN, WDAY, JPM, EFG, WMT, TCON, LULU, ZYME, VYM, ABBV,

For the details of Vigilare Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilare+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 51,630 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,400 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 952 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,646 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,501 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 26,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $126.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 117.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 26,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 51,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 61.91%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 123.87%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $243.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 52.29%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.029000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.09.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $31.45 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $32.77.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.